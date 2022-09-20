Mining giant Fortescue to spend billions in bid to eliminate fossil fuels by 20304 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 06:03 PM IST
Australian iron-ore producer says clean-energy spending will lower long-term costs
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. will spend more than $6 billion on renewable energy and stop using fossil fuels by 2030, a pledge that the Australian iron-ore giant says will lower energy costs and mark a key step toward producing low-carbon steel.