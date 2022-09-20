Mining giant Fortescue to spend billions in bid to eliminate fossil fuels by 2030
Australian iron-ore producer says clean-energy spending will lower long-term costs
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. will spend more than $6 billion on renewable energy and stop using fossil fuels by 2030, a pledge that the Australian iron-ore giant says will lower energy costs and mark a key step toward producing low-carbon steel.
Fortescue is committing to use a combination of wind and solar power, battery storage and hydrogen produced from renewable energy to generate the electricity and fuel needed to extract iron ore, company officials said. Buyers in the steel supply chain could then turn that “green iron ore" into steel.
The commitment, the first by a major mining company, comes in response to rising pressure from investors and customers such as steelmakers, and ultimately auto makers, to reduce the environmental impact of raw materials. Pulling metal out of the ground and processing it requires large amounts of energy, transportation and water.
That environmental footprint is one factor in curtailing production of key metals like steel and copper that are needed in massive quantities for green products such as electric cars and solar panels.
Fortescue joins a small group of companies including U.S.-based utility NextEra Energy Inc. pledging to slash emissions close to zero, which they call real zero. That is in contrast to the plans by most companies to reduce emissions and use carbon credits to offset their remaining emissions, known as net zero. Offsets are credits tied to projects like renewable energy or forest preservation. They have been criticized for failing to reduce carbon emissions.
Fortescue says the $6 billion investment will pay for itself over time through a combination of energy-price savings and avoiding payments on offsets. The effort is expected to save about $3 billion through 2030 and roughly $820 million annually after that.
Company founder and executive chairman Andrew Forrest is announcing the initiative as part of the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly and New York City’s climate week. The mining billionaire, known for his big bets on metals like iron ore and nickel, has become an evangelist for green power and hydrogen, in part because he sees a chance to develop new technologies that other industrial companies will adopt.
Mr. Forrest owns about 37% of the company, which has a market value of roughly $35 billion, according to FactSet. Surging iron-ore prices boosted the company’s profits in recent years, though prices have fallen recently alongside other commodities amid worries of a Chinese economic slowdown and softening demand.
Much of Fortescue’s environmental footprint and energy spending goes toward fuel to power trucks and trains that move iron ore. It hopes to replace that fuel with battery-powered transportation where possible and hydrogen for any hard-to-electrify processes. There is also a chance to juice profits by producing lower-carbon metals, Mr. Forrest said in an interview.
“This is the next big opportunity I see in our industry," he said. Customers have indicated they are willing to pay a premium for a lower-carbon product, he added.
Mr. Forrest has a history of bold promises, which have sometimes been upended by the boom-and-bust iron-ore markets and left Fortescue laden with debt. Promising to clean up the company’s operations could allow the commodity producer to differentiate itself to customers and investors.
Mr. Forrest said this is the best long-term strategy for the company and that businesses like his are the ones with the scale to address climate change.
The company already has a clean-energy unit developing green projects, Fortescue Future Industries. Some of the clean power and hydrogen for the parent company’s iron-ore operations could come from that unit, which is marketing itself as a possible alternative to Russian natural gas in Europe and is pursuing U.S. hydrogen projects.
The parent company recently acquired battery-focused Williams Advanced Engineering.
The remaining products the company needs will come from external firms like construction machine maker Liebherr, which is working with Fortescue on zero-emissions trucks, Mr. Forrest said.
Hydrogen made from renewables is currently much more expensive than hydrogen made from natural gas, but costs are projected to fall in the coming years. Government incentives such as those in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act are expected to further accelerate adoption of what is a key energy source for lowering emissions in heavy industries.
“The technology exists to do this now," Fortescue Future Industries CEO Mark Hutchinson said.