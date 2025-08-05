Miniratna PSU BEML bags ₹282 crore HMV order from Ministry of Defence; shares closed flat

State-owned Miniratna defence equipment maker, BEML, announced that the company had successfully secured an ₹282 crore HMV order from India’s Ministry of Defence on Monday, 4 August 2025. However, the shares closed flat after trading for the entire stock market session on Tuesday, 5 August 2025.

HMV, also known as Heavy Mobility Vehicle, in this order update, in an 8x8 configuration, is a high-capacity military transport which is usually used for multiple purposes, including transporting missiles, tanks, or other heavy equipment.

“We hereby inform that BEML Limited has bagged order from the Ministry of Defence for supply of HMV 8X8 with contract value of ₹282 crores approximately,” the company informed BSE through the filing.

BEML stock split In July 2025, the State-owned company’s board of directors announced a stock split in the ratio of two equity shares with the face value of ₹5 apiece for every one share an investor holds in the company at a face value of ₹10 apiece.

Stock split “of existing 1 Equity Share of face value of ₹10/- each fully paid up into 2 Equity Shares of face value of ₹5/- each fully paid up, subject to shareholders' approval,” the company informed BSE through the filing.

The record date for the stock split will be announced at the company’s upcoming board meeting on 11 August 2025. On the same day, BEML will also announce its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26.

BEML share price trend BEML share price closed flat with 0.20% gains at ₹3,995.30 after Tuesday’s stock market session, compared to ₹3,987.35 at the previous market close. The company announced the order book update after the market operating hours on Monday, 4 August 2025.

The shares of the Miniratna PSU have given stock market investors more than 505% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 4.86% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down 3.46% in 2025 and are trading 1.12% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

BEML shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹4,874.85 on 23 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹2,346.35 on 3 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company’s market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹16,638.23 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 5 August 2025.

