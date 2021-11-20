Minister Pralhad Joshi to address national conclave on mines and minerals

"Further, 52 potential mineral blocks carved out of G4 stage mineral investigations will be handed over to the state governments during the conclave. The blocks are located across fifteen states including two blocks of North Eastern (NER) states, six of Chattisgarh, eight blocks in Madhya Pradesh and six blocks in Maharashtra. These comprise many minerals and deposits for supporting various industries such as 8 limestone blocks, 8 gold blocks, 8 iron ore blocks among other minerals. Auctioning of these blocks, along with the 100 blocks recently handed over in September this year will further strengthen the mineral economy of the country," the statement said.