I&B ministry mulls taking action against illegal betting apps using outdoor advertising1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 05:50 PM IST
As most forms of betting and gambling are illegal in India, these apps pose a financial risk to consumers, particularly the young
Illegal betting company advertisements have been significantly reduced, but the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) is now considering further action to eliminate outdoor media displays, such as hoardings, posters, banners, and auto rickshaw branding.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×