Illegal betting company advertisements have been significantly reduced, but the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) is now considering further action to eliminate outdoor media displays, such as hoardings, posters, banners, and auto rickshaw branding.

In a letter to the chief secretary, I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra highlighted that online betting and gambling ads are banned under the Consumer Protection Act of 2019. As most forms of betting and gambling are illegal in India, these apps pose a financial risk to consumers, particularly the young.

Chandra’s letter emphasized the need for action against outdoor advertisements for these banned platforms. The I&B Ministry had expressed concerns in June last year about such ads promoting an activity that is largely prohibited.

It had said: “Advertisements of online betting are misleading, and do not appear to be in strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and advertisement norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978."

Mint had reported that more than a dozen celebrities, including top actors, cricketers and other macro and mid-tier influencers, were in potential violation of a government advisory as they continued to endorse betting websites and apps and their surrogate news sites.

Later in 2022, in October, the information and broadcasting ministry also prohibited online betting ads and surrogates on TV and digital platforms.

But many popular influencers, such as cricket commentators like Aakash Chopra, have been appearing in online gambling ad campaigns for Parimatch News and Betway.

Last month, for endorsing Lotus365, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Urvashi Rautela reportedly received notices from the Central Consumer Protection Authority for endorsing a “misleading advertisement" by a banned gaming firm.