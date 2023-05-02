Home / Companies / News /  I&B ministry mulls taking action against illegal betting apps using outdoor advertising
Back

Illegal betting company advertisements have been significantly reduced, but the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) is now considering further action to eliminate outdoor media displays, such as hoardings, posters, banners, and auto rickshaw branding.

In a letter to the chief secretary, I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra highlighted that online betting and gambling ads are banned under the Consumer Protection Act of 2019. As most forms of betting and gambling are illegal in India, these apps pose a financial risk to consumers, particularly the young.

Chandra’s letter emphasized the need for action against outdoor advertisements for these banned platforms. The I&B Ministry had expressed concerns in June last year about such ads promoting an activity that is largely prohibited.

It had said: “Advertisements of online betting are misleading, and do not appear to be in strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and advertisement norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978."

Mint had reported that more than a dozen celebrities, including top actors, cricketers and other macro and mid-tier influencers, were in potential violation of a government advisory as they continued to endorse betting websites and apps and their surrogate news sites.

Later in 2022, in October, the information and broadcasting ministry also prohibited online betting ads and surrogates on TV and digital platforms.

But many popular influencers, such as cricket commentators like Aakash Chopra, have been appearing in online gambling ad campaigns for Parimatch News and Betway.

Last month, for endorsing Lotus365, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Urvashi Rautela reportedly received notices from the Central Consumer Protection Authority for endorsing a “misleading advertisement" by a banned gaming firm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout