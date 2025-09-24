Ministry of Commerce and Industry hosts seminar on IPR chapter in India-UK trade agreement

New Delhi [India] September 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Commerce & Industry brought together policymakers, domain experts, academia and industry representatives to deliberate on the opportunities and concerns related to the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) provisions of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

As per a government release, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), organized a seminar on the IPR provisions of the India-UK CETA at the nation's capital.

Experts at the seminar underlined that the IPR chapter strikes a careful balance between fostering innovation and ensuring access. It was emphasised that the provisions reinforce safeguards for public health while modernising India's IP framework. Industry representatives highlighted that this would benefit startups, MSMEs and traditional producers alike.

The report noted that voluntary licensing continues to be the preferred industry practice, while the flexibilities relating to compulsory licensing and public health, as enshrined in the Doha Declaration, remain fully preserved.

Concerns over harmonisation of patent processes were addressed, with experts clarifying that these are procedural improvements that in no way affect India's regulatory autonomy. Geographical Indications (GIs) emerged as a significant area of opportunity, with provisions in the agreement enabling stronger protection of Indian GIs in the UK market.

"The panels dispelled several myths surrounding the agreement and clarified that the IPR chapter does not curtail India's policy space. Instead, it reinforces India's ability to frame rules in line with its developmental priorities. It was also underlined that the chapter reflects India's existing legal framework while sending a positive signal to global partners and investors about the country's commitment to a robust and forward-looking IP regime," the report said.