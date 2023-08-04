Ministry of Corporate Affairs to probe SEBI's allegations against Zee, report

Ministry of Corporate Affairs to probe SEBI's allegations against Zee, report1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 03:25 PM IST
India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs is investigating alleged irregularities in Zee Entertainment Enterprises following allegations made by the market regulator, SEBI. The ministry is examining alleged bogus book entries and siphoning of funds, as well as lapses in corporate governance
Taking cognisance of the Security and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) interim order against Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is examining irregularities in the media house, reported Reuters citing an ET report.
