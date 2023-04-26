Young India spends on travel, experience: Minor Hotels CEO1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:44 PM IST
The company recently announced its second hotel project, a 150-room hotel in Jaipur which will open end of 2024. Its first was in Bodhgaya.
NEW DELHI : Thailand-based Minor Hotels is looking to expand its presence in India. The company recently announced its second hotel project, a 150-room hotel in Jaipur which will open end of 2024. Its first was in Bodhgaya.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×