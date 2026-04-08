Travel shifts could favour India amid global turmoil, says Minor Hotels founder Heinecke

India could gain from the disruptions in West Asia, as global travellers rethink traditional routes and turn to Asia for leisure and experiences. Minor International. is looking to capitalise on that shift, betting on city hotels and experiential resorts.
India could gain from the disruptions in West Asia, as global travellers rethink traditional routes and turn to Asia for leisure and experiences. Minor International. is looking to capitalise on that shift, betting on city hotels and experiential resorts.
“Travel is shifting, with Asia, including India, likely to benefit as some European and West Asia-bound tourists who may divert their travels from elsewhere,” said William E. Heinecke, founder and chairperson of Minor International, which runs hotel brands like Avani and Anantara.
“Travel is shifting, with Asia, including India, likely to benefit as some European and West Asia-bound tourists who may divert their travels from elsewhere,” said William E. Heinecke, founder and chairperson of Minor International, which runs hotel brands like Avani and Anantara.
It’s the right time to focus on India, he told Mint. "There’s tremendous potential for both domestic and international travel here,” said Heinecke, who is in India to attend the Hotelivate hospitality conference in Mumbai this week.
The Thailand-based hotel company is signing an Anantara at the World Trade Centre in Kolkata this month. It will have 170 rooms and will be ready in 2032. The firm will also sign another property in Coorg in April. Last year, the company launched its first Anantara hotel in Jaipur.
Focus on experiences
Unlike some global peers chasing scale, Minor is taking a measured approach. “We’re not chasing scale. Our focus is on delivering experiences and results to our owners,” he added. “In India, all the hotels we’ve announced so far are management contracts. That allows us to maintain quality and ensure each property meets our brand standards.”
With a goal of 50 hotels in India over the next decade, the company aims to balance city and leisure properties, emphasising quality experiences rather than rapid scale. “We’re positioned like the big players, but without their baggage,” William said. The focus is on creating unique stays, leveraging brand diversity, and catering to the evolving expectations of both domestic and international travellers, he added.
Globally, Minor has nearly 600 hotels in operation and over 650 signed, with an average occupancy of around 70%. Its largest brand is NH, primarily in Europe, followed by Anantara and Avani.
In 2025, the company's core profit grew 32% year-on-year to THB 6.84 billion ($217 million), driven by rate-led growth, improved financial efficiency, and lower financing costs. Its core revenue reached THB 133.2 billion ($4.05 billion), down 1% from the previous year.
Minor Hotels reported a global occupancy of around 70% in 2025, which he said is a comfortable level. While some city markets run at high occupancy, many of its experiential and resort properties, such as in northern Thailand and islands like Samui and Phuket, operate at lower occupancies but command higher room rates, allowing the company to maintain strong profitability across its diverse portfolio.
Domestic travel fuels India plans
In India, Minor plans to target tier-one cities and experiential destinations. “Domestic travel is growing at a phenomenal rate. Indian travellers are exploring parts of India they never visited before, drawn by new quality properties,” Heinecke said.
Data from Yatra Online accessed by Mint showed that domestic travel demand remains robust, even with airfares up 15-20% year-on-year. Indians are still travelling, though more selectively, and are booking trips closer to departure dates.
Hill stations like Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie and Munnar are attracting strong interest, along with destinations in Rajasthan, Kashmir, and locations within driving distance.
International travellers, too, could stay longer in India, particularly in newer experiential destinations. Minor’s mix of city hotels and leisure resorts is designed to capture this demand, balancing urban and experiential travel, Heinecke said.
The company is also expanding its branded residences and wellness offerings worldwide. Branded residences have picked up pace in India, with a large number of hotel companies signing a flurry of deals in the last fiscal year, Mint reported this week.
Global portfolio cushions shocks
On the West Asia war, Heinecke said its hotels in the region have been impacted, but there are bright spots in Oman and Thailand. The company's presence in over 60 countries allows it to balance these regional shocks, he added.
Despite turbulence, the hospitality industry continues to show resilience, he said. “We’ve been through covid, and other crises, and the bounce back is always quicker than expected. Travel demand is strong, and people are looking for experiences, not just rooms.”
Minor’s asset-light strategy, particularly through management contracts and franchising in Europe and Asia, allows for steady expansion without overextending resources, he added.