Mint Explainer: Complex legal battles hold Jet Airways’ return

What lies ahead

With these intricate legal proceedings in play, the fate of Jet Airways' revival hangs in balance. The NCLAT's forthcoming decision is anticipated to shed light on the extension plea, payment date, and the viability of a performance bank guarantee. The airline also saw key executives like CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor and airline’s accountable manager P.P. Singh leave the airline since the new promoters were not even being able to pay full salaries and all keep executives were working on pay cut. The airline, sources say, currently has a very low number of employees in the operational departments, a key prerequisite for any airline. Amidst this legal maze, the future of Jet Airways and its revival aspirations remain uncertain.