Mint Explainer: Has MCA21, the revamped corporate reporting platform, taken off?
Summary
- The revamped version has been built from scratch by LTIMindtree and the filing of forms is being migrated to the new version, called V3
New Delhi: The MCA21 portal, on which about 1.5 million active companies file their statutory documents, has been rebuilt from scratch and is now making the transition to a high-security filing regime. After professionals like accountants complained about difficulties in filing documents, the ministry of corporate affairs held extensive public consultation across multiple cities in June and is closely monitoring the functioning of the portal revamped by a private service provider. So, has the new corporate reporting regime taken off? Mint takes a look.