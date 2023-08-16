Mint Explainer: Has MCA21, the revamped corporate reporting platform, taken off?

Has the system stabilized?

According to information available from the ministry, 190,000 company incorporation forms have been filed in V3 between April and July this year compared to 160,000 in the previous version at the same time a year ago. Close to 2 million forms have been filed in V3 portal in the April to July period. Also, more LLPs have been incorporated this fiscal so far compared to the year-ago period. According to persons informed about the working of the portal, the platform has stabilized. However, given the scale of the project, some professionals still seek help in resolving difficulties. The ministry’s help desk is actively engaging with users of the platform on social media to resolve their grievances. Each active company has to file around 100 statutory forms under the Companies Act. The requirement for the IT system is huge given that there are 1.5 million active companies in the country.