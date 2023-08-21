Mint explainer: How companies are altering compensation to retain staff
Summary
- There are some companies that are contemplating increasing the variable pay component to make performance more competitive.
India Inc is restructuring compensation and benefits despite the decrease in attrition rates across all sectors. The reason for this is that retaining high-performing employees remains a challenge at all levels of the hierarchy. Companies are revising their variable pay structure and implementing long-term incentive plans to reduce costs. Mint explores this growing trend among corporates.