How is your variable pay changing?

Manufacturing firms like Japanese tyre manufacturer Yokohama Rubber Co. have removed variable pay from junior levels, while insurance sector is seeing a rejig in the variable pay mix. Some have removed the success of the company as a parameter while rolling out variable pay. These firms think the young workforce may not have the line of sight and see the impact on the larger picture and hence should be evaluated on their own and team's performance. However, there are some companies that are contemplating increasing the variable pay component to make performance more competitive.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}