Mint Explainer: How Tesla’s first India lawsuit will affect EV trademark battles
Summary
- Earlier this month the EV maker sued Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd, a battery maker in Gurugram, for trademark infringement. The case will reveal how well Indian IP law protects foreign companies and could set a precedent for future trademark-infringement cases in India’s growing EV market.
New Delhi: Elon Musk's Tesla Inc recently filed its first lawsuit in India – a trademark infringement case against Gurugram-based battery seller Tesla Power India Pvt.Ltd. The move is in line with the company’s proactive efforts to protect its trademarks and patents worldwide through lawsuits.