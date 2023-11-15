Companies
Mint Explainer: Mahadev app and the alleged money laundering scandal
Summary
- The gambling app allowed users to bet in real-time on a number of games, including cricket, football, games of chance, and tennis
New Delhi: Online betting platform Mahadev Book, operational in India since 2017, has been allegedly involved in money laundering, with the Enforcement Directorate accusing the platform of orchestrating match-fixing through its Mahadev and Khiladi apps.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more