Mint Explainer: Mahadev app and the alleged money laundering scandal

The app and ED's charges

The gambling app allowed users to bet in real-time on a number of games, including cricket, football, games of chance, and tennis. The app was very popular with supposedly over 10 million users. ED alleged that the app was used to enroll new users, create user IDs, and launder money through a network "no name" bank accounts. These accounts were being used to transfer money between India and Dubai for 'hawala' or underground banking transactions. The ED has also accused Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel of accepting kickbacks worth ₹508 crore from the UAE-based promoters of the app. As per the ED, seven FIRs have been filed by individuals who claim to have lost money on the app. Last week, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against the Khiladi app. The owners have now been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).