Mint explainer: Dr ChatGPT is here. What does it mean for users and healthtech?
Jessica Jani , Rwit Ghosh 6 min read 10 Jan 2026, 05:50 am IST
Summary
ChatGPT Health features could likely disrupt the patient care landscape in India and impact nascent startups working on the same solutions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On 7-8 January, OpenAI rolled out two healthcare products: ChatGPT Health for users and ChatGPT for Healthcare, for organizations in the industry.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story