Cash-strapped budget airline SpiceJet Ltd is planning to raise ₹5,500 crore as the Ajay Singh-promoted carrier looks to stay afloat. The 18 November announcement came a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to the airline over high flight cancellations, repeated regulatory non-compliance, and failure to submit a credible revival plan. The airline is struggling to pay aircraft lessors, salaries, and small suppliers. Its operational fleet has shrunk to nine aircraft, with three grounded over non-payment of dues to lessors and another 41 awaiting maintenance. Mint takes a look at whether SpiceJet can secure the required funds.
Mint Explainer: Can SpiceJet raise ₹5,500 crore to stay afloat?
SummarySpiceJet is struggling to pay aircraft lessors, salaries and small suppliers. Without the financial lifeline, the airline's survival could be at risk.
Cash-strapped budget airline SpiceJet Ltd is planning to raise ₹5,500 crore as the Ajay Singh-promoted carrier looks to stay afloat. The 18 November announcement came a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to the airline over high flight cancellations, repeated regulatory non-compliance, and failure to submit a credible revival plan. The airline is struggling to pay aircraft lessors, salaries, and small suppliers. Its operational fleet has shrunk to nine aircraft, with three grounded over non-payment of dues to lessors and another 41 awaiting maintenance. Mint takes a look at whether SpiceJet can secure the required funds.
About the Author
Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.
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