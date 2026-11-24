Cash-strapped budget airline SpiceJet Ltd is planning to raise ₹5,500 crore as the Ajay Singh-promoted carrier looks to stay afloat. The 18 November announcement came a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to the airline over high flight cancellations, repeated regulatory non-compliance, and failure to submit a credible revival plan. The airline is struggling to pay aircraft lessors, salaries, and small suppliers. Its operational fleet has shrunk to nine aircraft, with three grounded over non-payment of dues to lessors and another 41 awaiting maintenance. Mint takes a look at whether SpiceJet can secure the required funds.
Cash-strapped budget airline SpiceJet Ltd is planning to raise ₹5,500 crore as the Ajay Singh-promoted carrier looks to stay afloat. The 18 November announcement came a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to the airline over high flight cancellations, repeated regulatory non-compliance, and failure to submit a credible revival plan. The airline is struggling to pay aircraft lessors, salaries, and small suppliers. Its operational fleet has shrunk to nine aircraft, with three grounded over non-payment of dues to lessors and another 41 awaiting maintenance. Mint takes a look at whether SpiceJet can secure the required funds.
What did SpiceJet tell its board?
On 18 November, the airline said its board had approved raising up to ₹5,500 crore through one or more fundraising routes. However, it did not specify whether this would involve equity, debt or other instruments. The board was informed about investment discussions with potential new investors. It was also told that the airline had received a term sheet for ₹5,000 crore. A term sheet outlines proposed investment terms, but does not necessarily mean that the money is committed or immediately available. The company said the proposed fundraise could involve a combination of equity and other permitted instruments, subject to necessary approvals. But did not specify details. The board also approved increasing authorized share capital from ₹2,000 crore to ₹7,500 crore.
Has SpiceJet raised funds previously?
Over the past few years, SpiceJet has raised money through promoters, external investors, institutional placements and government-backed loans. Its 2022-23 and 2023-24 annual reports show that it received ₹991.11 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), comprising ₹449.82 crore in FY23 and ₹541.30 crore in FY24. Transaction data from primedatabase.com, reviewed by Mint, shows preferential share allotments worth about ₹1,664.74 crore through November 2025, apart from a ₹3,000-crore qualified institutional placement in September 2024. Adding the ECLGS loans takes the total to approximately ₹5,655.85 crore. However, this represents cumulative fundraising through shares and loans, not the cash currently available with the airline. Much of the money has been absorbed by operational expenses, accumulated losses, and outstanding liabilities.
Will the fundraising be smooth sailing?
Not necessarily. In January 2024, SpiceJet agreed to raise ₹416 crore from Mauritius-based Elara India Opportunities Fund through convertible warrants, which can later be converted into equity shares. Elara paid ₹125 crore upfront, or 25% of the total amount, with the remaining ₹291 crore due when the warrants were converted. However, the deal ran into trouble when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rejected the conversion request in March 2025, finding that Elara had failed to adequately disclose its ultimate beneficial owners—the individuals who ultimately own or control the fund. Such disclosures are required to ensure transparency in foreign investments. The development blocked SpiceJet's access to the remaining ₹291 crore it had expected to receive, dealing another blow to its already strained finances.
Was that the only fundraising hurdle?
In 2026, SpiceJet was also looking to raise ₹500 crore under ECLGS 5.0, a government-backed credit guarantee scheme for airlines. However, it received only ₹150 crore, with lenders declining to extend the remaining ₹350 crore due to concerns about its financial position. The airline subsequently sought government intervention, but the remaining funds had yet to materialize. These setbacks underline a key challenge: SpiceJet's funding requirements are substantial, but its financial position makes it difficult to secure fresh capital. Even government-backed credit has not translated into the full amount it sought.
How has all of this impacted shareholding?
The failed Elara investment came amid a broader shift in SpiceJet's ownership, although Sebi's intervention did not directly dilute existing shareholders. Elara's warrants were never converted into equity. In March 2025, promoter Ajay Singh separately converted warrants worth ₹294.09 crore, increasing the promoter group's stake from 29.11% to 33.47%. However, since then, ownership has shifted away from promoters and institutional investors towards retail and other public shareholders. Promoter holding declined to 24.19% by March 2026, with nearly 40% of the remaining stake pledged. Foreign and domestic institutional investors also cut their combined holdings from 18.77% to 4.23%, while public shareholding rose from 47.78% to 71.58%. The airline has also missed its June and September 2026 shareholding disclosure deadlines, making December 2025 its latest available filing. SpiceJet last reported a net loss of ₹262 crore in October-December 2025, following a loss of ₹621 crore in the preceding quarter. It has yet to file its Q4FY26, FY26, Q1FY27 and Q2FY27 results. BSE warned that trading in the airline's shares could be suspended from 10 December if the results were not filed by 7 December.
Why is SpiceJet in need of cash?
SpiceJet is caught in a vicious cycle of mounting liabilities and shrinking operations. Nearly 40 aircraft remain grounded, including three over non-payment of lease rentals, while maintenance issues have kept others out of service. The airline is also struggling to pay employees whose salaries are due for at least four months, as well as aircraft lessors and small suppliers, 85% of whose claims are pending. Its market share has fallen sharply to just 0.60% as flight cancellations and capacity cuts have driven passengers away. Rising fuel costs and accumulated losses have added to the pressure. International operations are under scrutiny. And passenger complaints are rising. The DGCA has asked SpiceJet why it should not take regulatory action for the airline's failure to operate on schedule, high cancellation rates, and continued failure to submit a credible plan to return planes to service.