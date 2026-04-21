Late on Sunday, Tata Trusts announced it would seek to amend an exclusionary clause in the 103-year-old Bai Hirabai Trust, a charitable entity under its control, that restricts eligibility for trustee positions to members of the Zoroastrian community. The move has put the spotlight back on long-standing disputes within the philanthropic organizations that hold a majority stake in Tata Sons.
Mint Explainer | Tata turmoil: A snapshot of simmering tensions at the group
SummaryInternal rifts, legal challenges, and a debate over going public have sparked a power struggle within the group following the death of Ratan Tata.
Late on Sunday, Tata Trusts announced it would seek to amend an exclusionary clause in the 103-year-old Bai Hirabai Trust, a charitable entity under its control, that restricts eligibility for trustee positions to members of the Zoroastrian community. The move has put the spotlight back on long-standing disputes within the philanthropic organizations that hold a majority stake in Tata Sons.
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Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.
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