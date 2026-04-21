Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mint Explainer | Tata turmoil: A snapshot of simmering tensions at the group

Shouvik Das
5 min read21 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Since Ratan Tata’s demise, India’s largest industrial conglomerate has seen several top-level skirmishes.
Since Ratan Tata’s demise, India’s largest industrial conglomerate has seen several top-level skirmishes. (Mint)
Summary

Internal rifts, legal challenges, and a debate over going public have sparked a power struggle within the group following the death of Ratan Tata.

Gift this article

Late on Sunday, Tata Trusts announced it would seek to amend an exclusionary clause in the 103-year-old Bai Hirabai Trust, a charitable entity under its control, that restricts eligibility for trustee positions to members of the Zoroastrian community. The move has put the spotlight back on long-standing disputes within the philanthropic organizations that hold a majority stake in Tata Sons.

Late on Sunday, Tata Trusts announced it would seek to amend an exclusionary clause in the 103-year-old Bai Hirabai Trust, a charitable entity under its control, that restricts eligibility for trustee positions to members of the Zoroastrian community. The move has put the spotlight back on long-standing disputes within the philanthropic organizations that hold a majority stake in Tata Sons.

Here is a snapshot of the simmering tensions that have gripped the House of Tata since the death of Ratan Tata on 9 October 2024.

Here is a snapshot of the simmering tensions that have gripped the House of Tata since the death of Ratan Tata on 9 October 2024.

What are the squabbles about?

Since Ratan Tata’s demise, India’s largest industrial conglomerate has seen several top-level skirmishes. First, there were simmering differences between the trustees over representatives of Tata Trusts on the board of Tata Sons not sharing information with the other trustees. This boardroom split occurred when Tata Trusts removed one of its own nominees, Vijay Singh, from the board of Tata Sons in September 2025.

Tata Trusts, which owns 65.9% of Tata Sons, can nominate up to three directors to the company’s board. Following the removal of Singh, who remains a trustee of Tata Trusts, chairman Noel Tata and vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan now serve as the two Tata Trusts nominees on the six-member board of Tata Sons.

Also Read | Tata Sons' exit door from upper layer NBFC list narrows

In October, Noel Tata, Singh, and Srinivasan voted against the re-appointment of Mehli Mistry—a close confidant of the late Ratan Tata and a powerful figure within the group’s philanthropic arms—as a trustee of Tata Trusts. This move occurred despite a previous agreement in October 2024 that all trustees would be granted permanent status at the end of their tenures.

Six months after his ouster, Mistry hit back at Tata Trusts. First, in an affidavit filed on 3 April, he questioned the eligibility of vice-chairmen Singh and Srinivasan as trustees of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution. Mistry argued that the charitable institution’s laws only allowed Parsis and Mumbai residents to continue as trustees, which made Singh and Srinivasan ineligible.

Mistry upped the ante last week, challenging his ouster from Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts (SDTT), the largest of the Tata Trusts, and requesting the appointment of an administrator to run the philanthropic entities, alleging misgovernance.

What misgovernance is Mistry alleging?

Mistry claimed that at the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, the single largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 27.98% stake, the appointment of chairman Noel Tata as a permanent trustee in January last year was not disclosed to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner at the time.

Mistry also argued that Srinivasan was ineligible to vote on his (Mistry's) re-appointment. Citing the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, Mistry said the maximum number of perpetual trustees in the Tata Trusts could not exceed a fourth of the total number of trustees. He said this ceiling was hit when Noel Tata was re-appointed as a perpetual trustee of SDTT on 27 January 2025. Srinivasan therefore could not have been appointed as a perpetual trustee later on 18 October 2025, he argued. Noel Tata, Srinivasan, and Vijay Singh, his fellow vice-chairman of Tata Trusts, had all voted to oust Mistry from the board of Tata Trusts in October last year.

Also Read | Tata, Shapoorji chieftains come together, but for a religious event

Why is Mistry challenging his ouster now?

There’s no clear answer to this yet. Mistry, who was ousted on 23 October, filed both affidavits in April. Interestingly, his challenge to the state charity commissioner comes less than two months after Noel objected to the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran for a third term as chairman of Tata Sons at the holding company’s board meeting on 24 February.

Why did Noel Tata question Chandra's reappointment?

On 24 February, Mint reported Noel Tata’s objections to Chandrasekaran’s new five-year term as chairperson. He raised two primary concerns: first, he requested a clear roadmap from Tata Sons for turning around loss-making ventures such as Air India and Tata Digital. Second, he sought an assurance from Chandrasekaran and the board that the holding company would remain a private entity.

Who are the other trustees of Tata Sons, and where do they stand?

Tata Trusts’ two largest shareholders are Sir Ratan Tata Trust (23.56%) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (27.98%), which together own 51.54%. Smaller trusts own the remaining 14% or so, taking Tata Trusts’ total shareholding in Tata Sons to 65.9%.

In July last year, all the trustees had decided that Tata Sons would remain private. However, this month saw at least two trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, making U-turns in media interviews, advocating that Tata Sons be listed.

SRTT and SDTT, the two principal trusts, have eight trustees: chairman Noel Tata, vice-chairmen Srinivasan and Singh, Mumbai lawyer Darius Khambata, Pune philanthropist Jehangir HC Jehangir, former Tata Sons board member Bhaskar Bhat, Noel Tata’s son Neville Tata, and Ratan Tata’s brother Jimmy Tata. At present, the remaining trustees are reportedly maintaining their original stance that Tata Sons should remain a private company.

Also Read | Noel Tata pushes shorter term for Tata Sons chief

What happens next?

Tata Trusts said on Sunday it plans to amend restrictive clauses that currently limit eligibility for trustee positions at an affiliate trust to Zoroastrians. This could be a long process because amending the original trust deed will need the clearance of the state charity commissioner and a competent court.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India updated its regulations earlier this month, saying that core investment companies (CICs) with assets exceeding 1 trillion will now be classified as "upper-layer" entities. With assets totaling 1.75 trillion on a standalone basis as of March 2025, Tata Sons qualifies as an upper-layer CIC. This classification could legally mandate a public listing, though a definitive timeline for such an IPO has not yet been established.

Upcoming board meetings for Tata Trusts on 8 May and Tata Sons in June will likely determine whether the group is heading toward a peaceful resolution or if internal friction will continue to escalate.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMint Explainer | Tata turmoil: A snapshot of simmering tensions at the group

Mint Explainer | Tata turmoil: A snapshot of simmering tensions at the group

Shouvik Das
5 min read21 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Since Ratan Tata’s demise, India’s largest industrial conglomerate has seen several top-level skirmishes.
Since Ratan Tata’s demise, India’s largest industrial conglomerate has seen several top-level skirmishes. (Mint)
Summary

Internal rifts, legal challenges, and a debate over going public have sparked a power struggle within the group following the death of Ratan Tata.

Gift this article

Late on Sunday, Tata Trusts announced it would seek to amend an exclusionary clause in the 103-year-old Bai Hirabai Trust, a charitable entity under its control, that restricts eligibility for trustee positions to members of the Zoroastrian community. The move has put the spotlight back on long-standing disputes within the philanthropic organizations that hold a majority stake in Tata Sons.

Late on Sunday, Tata Trusts announced it would seek to amend an exclusionary clause in the 103-year-old Bai Hirabai Trust, a charitable entity under its control, that restricts eligibility for trustee positions to members of the Zoroastrian community. The move has put the spotlight back on long-standing disputes within the philanthropic organizations that hold a majority stake in Tata Sons.

Here is a snapshot of the simmering tensions that have gripped the House of Tata since the death of Ratan Tata on 9 October 2024.

Here is a snapshot of the simmering tensions that have gripped the House of Tata since the death of Ratan Tata on 9 October 2024.

What are the squabbles about?

Since Ratan Tata’s demise, India’s largest industrial conglomerate has seen several top-level skirmishes. First, there were simmering differences between the trustees over representatives of Tata Trusts on the board of Tata Sons not sharing information with the other trustees. This boardroom split occurred when Tata Trusts removed one of its own nominees, Vijay Singh, from the board of Tata Sons in September 2025.

Tata Trusts, which owns 65.9% of Tata Sons, can nominate up to three directors to the company’s board. Following the removal of Singh, who remains a trustee of Tata Trusts, chairman Noel Tata and vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan now serve as the two Tata Trusts nominees on the six-member board of Tata Sons.

Also Read | Tata Sons' exit door from upper layer NBFC list narrows

In October, Noel Tata, Singh, and Srinivasan voted against the re-appointment of Mehli Mistry—a close confidant of the late Ratan Tata and a powerful figure within the group’s philanthropic arms—as a trustee of Tata Trusts. This move occurred despite a previous agreement in October 2024 that all trustees would be granted permanent status at the end of their tenures.

Six months after his ouster, Mistry hit back at Tata Trusts. First, in an affidavit filed on 3 April, he questioned the eligibility of vice-chairmen Singh and Srinivasan as trustees of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution. Mistry argued that the charitable institution’s laws only allowed Parsis and Mumbai residents to continue as trustees, which made Singh and Srinivasan ineligible.

Mistry upped the ante last week, challenging his ouster from Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts (SDTT), the largest of the Tata Trusts, and requesting the appointment of an administrator to run the philanthropic entities, alleging misgovernance.

What misgovernance is Mistry alleging?

Mistry claimed that at the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, the single largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 27.98% stake, the appointment of chairman Noel Tata as a permanent trustee in January last year was not disclosed to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner at the time.

Mistry also argued that Srinivasan was ineligible to vote on his (Mistry's) re-appointment. Citing the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, Mistry said the maximum number of perpetual trustees in the Tata Trusts could not exceed a fourth of the total number of trustees. He said this ceiling was hit when Noel Tata was re-appointed as a perpetual trustee of SDTT on 27 January 2025. Srinivasan therefore could not have been appointed as a perpetual trustee later on 18 October 2025, he argued. Noel Tata, Srinivasan, and Vijay Singh, his fellow vice-chairman of Tata Trusts, had all voted to oust Mistry from the board of Tata Trusts in October last year.

Also Read | Tata, Shapoorji chieftains come together, but for a religious event

Why is Mistry challenging his ouster now?

There’s no clear answer to this yet. Mistry, who was ousted on 23 October, filed both affidavits in April. Interestingly, his challenge to the state charity commissioner comes less than two months after Noel objected to the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran for a third term as chairman of Tata Sons at the holding company’s board meeting on 24 February.

Why did Noel Tata question Chandra's reappointment?

On 24 February, Mint reported Noel Tata’s objections to Chandrasekaran’s new five-year term as chairperson. He raised two primary concerns: first, he requested a clear roadmap from Tata Sons for turning around loss-making ventures such as Air India and Tata Digital. Second, he sought an assurance from Chandrasekaran and the board that the holding company would remain a private entity.

Who are the other trustees of Tata Sons, and where do they stand?

Tata Trusts’ two largest shareholders are Sir Ratan Tata Trust (23.56%) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (27.98%), which together own 51.54%. Smaller trusts own the remaining 14% or so, taking Tata Trusts’ total shareholding in Tata Sons to 65.9%.

In July last year, all the trustees had decided that Tata Sons would remain private. However, this month saw at least two trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, making U-turns in media interviews, advocating that Tata Sons be listed.

SRTT and SDTT, the two principal trusts, have eight trustees: chairman Noel Tata, vice-chairmen Srinivasan and Singh, Mumbai lawyer Darius Khambata, Pune philanthropist Jehangir HC Jehangir, former Tata Sons board member Bhaskar Bhat, Noel Tata’s son Neville Tata, and Ratan Tata’s brother Jimmy Tata. At present, the remaining trustees are reportedly maintaining their original stance that Tata Sons should remain a private company.

Also Read | Noel Tata pushes shorter term for Tata Sons chief

What happens next?

Tata Trusts said on Sunday it plans to amend restrictive clauses that currently limit eligibility for trustee positions at an affiliate trust to Zoroastrians. This could be a long process because amending the original trust deed will need the clearance of the state charity commissioner and a competent court.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India updated its regulations earlier this month, saying that core investment companies (CICs) with assets exceeding 1 trillion will now be classified as "upper-layer" entities. With assets totaling 1.75 trillion on a standalone basis as of March 2025, Tata Sons qualifies as an upper-layer CIC. This classification could legally mandate a public listing, though a definitive timeline for such an IPO has not yet been established.

Upcoming board meetings for Tata Trusts on 8 May and Tata Sons in June will likely determine whether the group is heading toward a peaceful resolution or if internal friction will continue to escalate.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMint Explainer | Tata turmoil: A snapshot of simmering tensions at the group
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP