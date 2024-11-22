Mint Explainer: The Adani bribery charges and the US legal process
Summary
- The Adani group joins a list of high-profile entities charged under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and some associates are facing serious allegations of fraud brought by the US attorney’s office in New York.
According to prosecutors, the Adani group orchestrated a yearslong scheme involving the payment of $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure favourable terms for solar power contracts awarded to Adani Green Energy Ltd and Azure Power Global Ltd, a New Delhi-based firm that was previously listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
The charges, which include violations of US anti-corruption and fraud laws, carry significant legal and financial implications. Mint explains the legal process in the US justice system involved in the Adani case.