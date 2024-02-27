Mint Explainer: The mountain of legal cases that could bury Byju’s
Summary
- The online tutor is involved in at least five legal cases, including one filed by key shareholders and another against investors seeking to remove founder Byju Raveendran as the company’s CEO.
Last week a consortium of prominent investors in Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s, filed a case before the National Company Law Tribunal against the troubled edtech firm’s $200-million rights issue. They alleged that the issue suppressed their rights and accused the company of mismanagement. This is currently the most important legal case involving Byju’s, but it’s hardly the only one.