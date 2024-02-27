Mint Explainer: The mountain of legal cases that could bury Byju’s

This is currently the most important legal case for Byju’s and its investors, as it will determine if the company can use the money raised from the rights issue, which it desperately needs. Investors are challenging the $200-million rights issue, launched earlier this month, because it is taking place at a pre-money valuation of just $20 million, meaning it could dilute the shareholding of non-participating investors by 99%. At its peak, Byju’s commanded a valuation of $22 billion.