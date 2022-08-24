Mint Explainer: What is an open offer, and how is it priced?

Under what circumstances is an open offer made?

An open offer to buy stocks from shareholders is made if an entity has acquired or agreed to acquire shares, voting rights, or control of a target company. Sebi defines control in basic metrics—acquisition of more than 25% shares, acquisition of more than 5% shares or voting rights in a financial year. In previous cases, it had become a point of legal battle where an acquiring shareholder has special rights in addition to veto rights. Veto rights essentially give the acquiring shareholder the right to block special resolutions. Special rights, in addition to veto rights, tend to include a say in the management and key appointments.