Mint Explainer | What losing its payments bank licence means for Paytm

Mansi Verma
3 min read28 Apr 2026, 03:33 PM IST
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Paytm had already begun unwinding its dependence on PPBL before the latest escalation.(Reuters)
Summary
RBI action caps a years-long regulatory clampdown, forcing Paytm to recast its payments stack and rethink its lending strategy.

On Monday, shares of One97 Communications Ltd, which operates Paytm, fell more than 8% intraday before trimming losses to close 1% lower at 1,137.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. The decline followed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) cancellation of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd’s (PPBL) licence.

But what triggered the action, and what does it mean for India’s fintech major? Mint breaks it down.

Why did the RBI cancel PPBL’s licence?

PPBL, launched in May 2017, had long been under regulatory scrutiny over its operational structure and dependence on its parent’s technology systems and data-sharing arrangements.

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Over time, RBI flagged concerns including breaches of deposit limits and weak know-your-customer (KYC) controls, which it said weakened safeguards against money laundering risks. In October 2023, the bank faced a significant penalty for non-compliance.

The pressure escalated in January, when the RBI barred PPBL from fresh deposits, wallet top-ups and FASTag recharges. Since then, it has largely remained inactive, apart from existing customer balances still parked in accounts, estimated by some reports at around 800 crore.

The licence cancellation on Monday marked the culmination of this tightening.

How did Paytm respond to the regulatory crackdown?

Paytm had already begun unwinding its dependence on PPBL before the latest escalation.

After the January curbs, it quickly restructured its payments stack, moving UPI handles to partner banks, shutting wallet-linked operations, and dismantling inter-company arrangements tied to PPBL. It also exited board representation in 2024, wrote off its stake, and treated the bank as non-core.

Still, the earlier RBI action had triggered a sharp market reaction and forced a broader strategic reset.

Also Read | Mobikwik expects to see better margins after RBI nod for NBFC arm

How important was PPBL?

PPBL was central to Paytm’s early ecosystem, powering wallets, savings accounts, UPI infrastructure, fixed deposits and mobility-linked payments.

By 2020, it was India’s largest FASTag issuer with around three million tags. Its contribution to the platform was significant, though performance weakened over time. Revenue fell from 2,850 crore in Q3 FY24 to 1,500 crore in Q1 FY25, alongside an 840 crore loss.

Over the past two years, Paytm has reshaped its business mix and returned to profitability with a 123 crore profit a year later, shifting toward payments distribution, merchant acquiring, and loan sourcing.

What is a payments bank?

Payments banks are a differentiated licence category introduced in India alongside small finance banks to expand access to payments and deposit services.

They can accept limited deposits and offer savings and current accounts but cannot lend. Any move to full-scale banking requires conversion into a small finance bank before applying for a universal banking licence.

The model has been widely seen as a regulatory experiment, with mixed outcomes. Of the 11 licences issued in 2015-16, only five remain after Paytm’s exit.

What does this mean for Paytm now?

The payments bank had effectively capped Paytm’s lending ambitions by limiting its ability to deploy capital and compressing margins in a high-growth segment. Its exit removes that constraint.

Also Read | These new-age firms turned around before IPOs but went back to old ways soon

Analysts say this could open options including pursuing a lending licence or acquiring a non-banking financial company (NBFC), allowing deeper participation in credit distribution.

For now, Paytm has not outlined its next move and has given no indication of its strategy.

About the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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