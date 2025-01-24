Companies
Mint Explainer: Why did NCLAT lift CCI ban on WhatsApp data-sharing practices?
Krishna Yadav 5 min read 24 Jan 2025, 02:25 PM IST
Summary
- The NCLAT’s decision has come as a major relief for the US tech giant, which has a combined user base of 850 million—350 million on Facebook and over 500 million on WhatsApp.
NEW DELHI : On 23 January, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) temporarily stayed the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) November 2024 order, which imposed a five-year ban on WhatsApp's data-sharing practices with parent Meta Platforms Inc.-owned companies for advertising purposes.
