Mint Explainer: Why did NCLAT lift CCI ban on WhatsApp data-sharing practices?

Why did the NCLAT rule in favour of Meta?

The NCLAT’s decision was influenced by the Supreme Court’s February 2023 ruling, which refused to stay WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy and directed the company to ensure that users who disagreed with the new terms would not lose services until the new data protection regime was implemented. WhatsApp’s undertaking confirmed that it would not restrict functionality for users who did not accept the update and would periodically show it to users, reinforcing their choice.