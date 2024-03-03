Companies
Mint Explainer: Who’s winning the app war – Google or Indian startups?
Shouvik Das 6 min read 03 Mar 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Summary
- Last week Google removed a number of Indian startups’ apps from its Play Store over unpaid service fees, but began restoring them on Saturday after the Indian government intervened. Mint explains who’s winning and who’s losing after the latest skirmish in this long-running app war.
New Delhi: On Friday, Google sent notices to a number of startups and published a blog post on its Play Store payments policy. Subsequently, a number of popular Indian startups’ apps, including those of Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com, Naukri and 99acres were temporarily removed from the Play Store.
