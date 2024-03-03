Mint Explainer: Who’s winning the app war – Google or Indian startups?

What did Google’s notice say?

In notices sent to more than 10 Indian startups, Google said it was enforcing a rule under which entities that did not pay the service fee would not be listed on the Play Store. It said more than 200,000 apps from India were not paying a service fee. In a blog post, it said nearly 97% of all apps on the Play Store do not pay a fee, and that a majority of the rest pay 15%.