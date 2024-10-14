Mint Explainer: Why are class actions on the rise in India?

What is the Jindal Poly case?

In March 2024 minority shareholders of Jindal Poly Films filed a class action lawsuit against the company, alleging “oppression and mismanagement". The case revolves around the sale of optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS) and redeemable preference shares (RPS) to a promoter entity, SSJ Trust, at undervalued prices, which allegedly caused a ₹2,268-crore loss to the company. The shareholders have asked the NCLT to reverse the transaction and order the company to compensate them. The case is currently pending.