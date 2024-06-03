Mint Explainer: Why has RCap's insolvency resolution been delayed?
Summary
- While a legal battle between bidders initially delayed the resolution, there’s now a tussle underway between the lenders and the resolution applicant.
It has been more than two years since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) referred Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital (RCap) to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings. A resolution applicant has been chosen and approved by the tribunal, but the resolution process is yet to close. While a legal battle between bidders initially delayed the resolution, there’s now a tussle underway between the lenders and the resolution applicant.