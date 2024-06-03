What is the status of the regulatory approvals?

The Hindujas received the RBI’s approval in November 2023. This approval was valid only for six months – that is, until May 2024 – and it was reported that the administrator had sought an extension from the regulator. The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDAI) also gave its approval to the Hinduja Group recently, though it is still awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.