What were the key trends this season?

Continued headwinds in consumption meant subdued revenue growth. Post-covid, profit recovery has been mainly led by margins rather than revenue. The margin improvement was a result of factors like cost efficiencies, benign credit costs and cooling input price pressures. However, with margins for most sectors being close to decadal highs, the room for further improvement looks limited. Additionally, in the backdrop of weak demand, India Inc. is cutting costs aggressively. BSE 500 companies’ wage bill growth has slowed further to just 5% YoY in Q4 FY25 — a post-covid low, Nuvama said.