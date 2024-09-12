Millets are good. But is a millet burger healthy?
SummaryNutrition Advocacy in Public Interest, a think tank on public health and nutrition said burger buns are industrial formulations containing additives and preservatives—just adding millets does not make them healthy.
Last week, as India celebrated nutrition week, McDonald’s unveiled a “multi-millet bun" for its burgers, lauding it for “extra goodness". But nutritionists said this could mislead consumers and objected to a top public research institute partnering with the company. Mint explains: