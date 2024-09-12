Sounds good. Why are nutritionists peeved?

Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest, a think tank on public health and nutrition, objected to the CFTRI, a government-funded research institute, collaborating with a multinational fast-food giant, saying this contradicts public health goals. It said burger buns are industrial formulations containing additives and preservatives—just adding millets does not make them healthy. Marketing the product as ‘Real Food-Real Good’ and using a celebrity chef to endorse it is ‘misleading’. Besides, no one eats a bun alone—it comes with the patty. McDonald’s did not respond to queries sent by Mint.