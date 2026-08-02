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Mint Sustainability Summit: Fuel security key to energy transition, says Indian Oil’s Saumitra Srivastava

Manas Pimpalkhare
3 min read2 Aug 2026, 07:57 PM IST
As its clients take the energy transition curve, Indian Oil is itself greening its operations, says Indian Oil’s Saumitra Srivastava.
As its clients take the energy transition curve, Indian Oil is itself greening its operations, says Indian Oil’s Saumitra Srivastava.(Mint)
Summary

As its clients take the energy transition curve, Indian Oil is itself greening its operations, says Indian Oil’s Saumitra Srivastava.

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India's energy transition will depend as much on energy security as on cleaner fuels, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd’s (IOC) director of marketing Saumitra Srivastava said, highlighting the need to ensure reliable supplies for the world's most populous country amid geopolitical disruptions and rising energy demand.

India's energy transition will depend as much on energy security as on cleaner fuels, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd’s (IOC) director of marketing Saumitra Srivastava said, highlighting the need to ensure reliable supplies for the world's most populous country amid geopolitical disruptions and rising energy demand.

“For any meaningful transition, I think energy security is very essential… India’s crude oil import has diversified over the years to cover approximately 40 sources now,” Srivastava said at the recently held Mint Sustainability Summit 2026 in Mumbai. “And we are also strengthening our core of oil and gas business by making the operations clean and by using biofuels in our refinery,” he added.

“For any meaningful transition, I think energy security is very essential… India’s crude oil import has diversified over the years to cover approximately 40 sources now,” Srivastava said at the recently held Mint Sustainability Summit 2026 in Mumbai. “And we are also strengthening our core of oil and gas business by making the operations clean and by using biofuels in our refinery,” he added.

State-owned Indian Oil is the country’s largest oil marketing company with approximately 43,000 fuel retail outlets.

Also Read | India Inc weighs carbon credits as net-zero goals demand faster action

India faced acute energy security concerns during the early months of the West Asia war that started late February. The conflict between the US and Iran led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial waterway through which nearly a fifth of global energy shipments pass—that caused a spike in global crude oil prices.

Every $1 per barrel rise in crude oil prices translates into an increase of around 16,000 crore to the annual import bill of India that ships in around 90% of its crude oil demand. India imported oil worth $109.5 billion in fiscal year 2026, according to the government’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

“India today stands at a very critical juncture as we are one of the fastest growing economies... The demand for energy is also rising. People are looking for better mobility, people want better comfortable homes, efficient industries and better opportunities,” Srivastava said.

“We are also facing headwinds in the way of geopolitical uncertainty, climate concerns, technology disruption and energy security challenges, which are unfolding all together,” he said.

“So, actually what do we need? The real question actually is how do we get this energy in an affordable, secure, accessible and a sustainable way,” he said on the issue of reimagining energy in the evolving times.

Gearing up for green

Srivastava said Indian Oil currently operates 10 refineries with a capacity of 80.5 million tonnes per annum, which will rise to 98 million in the next two years, in an effort to meet India’s rising demand.

“Refineries are also being modernized. The co-processing of biofeedstocks along with conventional crude is helping reduce carbon intensity without compromising on the reliability of the refineries,” he said.

He said the company has got approvals related to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, which mandates that all international flights must use a 1% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend starting January 2027. To be sure, 1% SAF is a blend of 99 parts of convention jet fuel with one of ‘neat SAF,’ made from renewable or waste feedstock.

Indian Oil produces SAF at its Panipat refinery, and is also on track to meet the 2% SAF blend target for 2028, Srivastava said.

“We have been able to get the certification for SAF production, and we have signed agreements with Air India and Akasa Air to support these SAF blending targets,” he said.

Also Read | Geopolitics reshapes India's energy transition beyond climate goals, say experts

On other green initiatives, Srivastava said, to support the adoption of electric mobility, Indian Oil has set up 14,000 electric vehicle chargers across the country, and more than 1,000 battery swapping stations on the Golden Quadrilateral route for faster turnaround times in charging electric vehicles.

Liquified natural gas (LNG) is also emerging as a clean mobility solution for heavy-duty trucks, effectively reducing carbon emissions in the logistics sector, he said, adding that green hydrogen can emerge as a silver bullet in mobility solutions as well as in sectors such as cement and steel manufacturing.

As its clients take the energy transition curve, Indian Oil is itself greening its operations, said Srivastava.

“We are also embedding this sustainability in our day-to-day operations. All our refineries are now shifted from fuel oils to LNG for enabling cleaner fuel,” he said. “The heating in heaters, boilers and turbines happens through the LNG and through such energy conservation initiatives, we have been able to save about 1 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide last year.”

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Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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HomeCompaniesNewsMint Sustainability Summit: Fuel security key to energy transition, says Indian Oil’s Saumitra Srivastava

Mint Sustainability Summit: Fuel security key to energy transition, says Indian Oil’s Saumitra Srivastava

Manas Pimpalkhare
3 min read2 Aug 2026, 07:57 PM IST
As its clients take the energy transition curve, Indian Oil is itself greening its operations, says Indian Oil’s Saumitra Srivastava.
As its clients take the energy transition curve, Indian Oil is itself greening its operations, says Indian Oil’s Saumitra Srivastava.(Mint)
Summary

As its clients take the energy transition curve, Indian Oil is itself greening its operations, says Indian Oil’s Saumitra Srivastava.

Gift this article

India's energy transition will depend as much on energy security as on cleaner fuels, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd’s (IOC) director of marketing Saumitra Srivastava said, highlighting the need to ensure reliable supplies for the world's most populous country amid geopolitical disruptions and rising energy demand.

India's energy transition will depend as much on energy security as on cleaner fuels, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd’s (IOC) director of marketing Saumitra Srivastava said, highlighting the need to ensure reliable supplies for the world's most populous country amid geopolitical disruptions and rising energy demand.

“For any meaningful transition, I think energy security is very essential… India’s crude oil import has diversified over the years to cover approximately 40 sources now,” Srivastava said at the recently held Mint Sustainability Summit 2026 in Mumbai. “And we are also strengthening our core of oil and gas business by making the operations clean and by using biofuels in our refinery,” he added.

“For any meaningful transition, I think energy security is very essential… India’s crude oil import has diversified over the years to cover approximately 40 sources now,” Srivastava said at the recently held Mint Sustainability Summit 2026 in Mumbai. “And we are also strengthening our core of oil and gas business by making the operations clean and by using biofuels in our refinery,” he added.

State-owned Indian Oil is the country’s largest oil marketing company with approximately 43,000 fuel retail outlets.

Also Read | India Inc weighs carbon credits as net-zero goals demand faster action

India faced acute energy security concerns during the early months of the West Asia war that started late February. The conflict between the US and Iran led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial waterway through which nearly a fifth of global energy shipments pass—that caused a spike in global crude oil prices.

Every $1 per barrel rise in crude oil prices translates into an increase of around 16,000 crore to the annual import bill of India that ships in around 90% of its crude oil demand. India imported oil worth $109.5 billion in fiscal year 2026, according to the government’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

“India today stands at a very critical juncture as we are one of the fastest growing economies... The demand for energy is also rising. People are looking for better mobility, people want better comfortable homes, efficient industries and better opportunities,” Srivastava said.

“We are also facing headwinds in the way of geopolitical uncertainty, climate concerns, technology disruption and energy security challenges, which are unfolding all together,” he said.

“So, actually what do we need? The real question actually is how do we get this energy in an affordable, secure, accessible and a sustainable way,” he said on the issue of reimagining energy in the evolving times.

Gearing up for green

Srivastava said Indian Oil currently operates 10 refineries with a capacity of 80.5 million tonnes per annum, which will rise to 98 million in the next two years, in an effort to meet India’s rising demand.

“Refineries are also being modernized. The co-processing of biofeedstocks along with conventional crude is helping reduce carbon intensity without compromising on the reliability of the refineries,” he said.

He said the company has got approvals related to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, which mandates that all international flights must use a 1% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend starting January 2027. To be sure, 1% SAF is a blend of 99 parts of convention jet fuel with one of ‘neat SAF,’ made from renewable or waste feedstock.

Indian Oil produces SAF at its Panipat refinery, and is also on track to meet the 2% SAF blend target for 2028, Srivastava said.

“We have been able to get the certification for SAF production, and we have signed agreements with Air India and Akasa Air to support these SAF blending targets,” he said.

Also Read | Geopolitics reshapes India's energy transition beyond climate goals, say experts

On other green initiatives, Srivastava said, to support the adoption of electric mobility, Indian Oil has set up 14,000 electric vehicle chargers across the country, and more than 1,000 battery swapping stations on the Golden Quadrilateral route for faster turnaround times in charging electric vehicles.

Liquified natural gas (LNG) is also emerging as a clean mobility solution for heavy-duty trucks, effectively reducing carbon emissions in the logistics sector, he said, adding that green hydrogen can emerge as a silver bullet in mobility solutions as well as in sectors such as cement and steel manufacturing.

As its clients take the energy transition curve, Indian Oil is itself greening its operations, said Srivastava.

“We are also embedding this sustainability in our day-to-day operations. All our refineries are now shifted from fuel oils to LNG for enabling cleaner fuel,” he said. “The heating in heaters, boilers and turbines happens through the LNG and through such energy conservation initiatives, we have been able to save about 1 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide last year.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMint Sustainability Summit: Fuel security key to energy transition, says Indian Oil’s Saumitra Srivastava
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