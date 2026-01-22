Mira Kapoor's Dhun, Shraddha Kapoor's Palmonas: Celeb-backed brands clinch funding deals amid investor buzz

Dhun Wellness, a brand backed by Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor, on Thursday announced that it had raised around $4 million in an investment round, with participation from leading family offices.

In recent times, celebrity-led brands have seen a meteoric rise, with A-listers from different industries, including cinema and sports, joining a wave of investors to fund companies.

These brands and startups have seen several fundraising rounds of late, the latest being Mira Kapoor's Dhun.

Here is a list of celebrity-led brands that have successfully raised funds in recent times, or are in talks to do so.

Shraddha Kapoor's Palmonas Palmonas, the demi-fine jewellery brand co-founded by Shraddha Kapoor, is in talks to raise ₹200-250 crore from private equity firm Xponentia Capital, according to a report by The Economic Times, quoting people familiar with the development.

Palmonas is looking for a valuation of around ₹1,600-1,800 crore when the fundraising round is completed, the report said. The company already raised ₹55 crore from Vertex Ventures earlier in 2025, with a value of ₹500-500 crore.

The Pune-based celebrity brand is currently tracking an annualised revenue of ₹300 crore, ET reported.

Founded in 2022 by husband-wife duo Amol Patwari and Pallavi Mohadikar and joined by Shraddha Kapoor, Palmonas' fundraising comes at a time when the jewellery sector is coming into focus for investors.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Secret Alchemist Secret Alchemist, the clean perfume brand backed by actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has raised $3 million in a funding round led by Unilever Ventures last week, ET reported separately.

The funding round was joined by DSG Consumer Partners and was a combination of primary and secondary capital.

Of the total amount, $2.5 million was allocated as primary capital, while the remaining $500,000 was secondary, with a few early angel investors selling their stakes, the company's cofounder, Akash Valia, was quoted as saying by ET.

Mira Kapoor's Dhun Wellness Dhun Wellness, a luxury urban wellness venture founded by Mira Kapoor, on Thursday announced the closing of a fundraising round, where the company raised $4 million.

The round saw participation from leading Indian family offices, including SRF Ltd (Kama Group) and Havells India (QRG Investment & Holdings), Arushi Aayush Agrawal (Inspira Global), along with prominent angel investors, Ash Lilani of Saama Capital, Timmy Sarna, Abhishek Goyal, Sunil Punjabi, and Kaushik Deva, led by Sanjay Kapoor of Genesis.