Mirae Asset enters lending business, to offer loans against MF holdings

Speaking on the launch of Mirae Asset Financial Services (MAFS), Krishna Kanhaiya, chief executive officer, said, “We want to make a mark in the lending business by following our core value of customer first. Keeping this in mind we have launched LAMF via a mobile app where customers can raise liquidity within 15 minutes. Most investors redeem their investments done for long-term goals to meet short-term needs like managing liquidity in business, house renovation or medical emergencies which is fundamentally incorrect."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}