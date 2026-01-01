Mirae Asset Venture Investments India appoints Puneet Kumar as CEO

Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India) has appointed former SteadView Capital managing director Puneet Kumar as the new chief executive officer of its venture capital and private investing business.

Kumar will focus on refining the firm's investment strategy, as well as establishing it as the preferred investor for startup founders and other venture capital funds.

The appointment comes at a time when India's venture capital industry is seeing a number of tech-based companies going public, and investors are expected to have ample liquidity to make more investments in the year ahead.

For Mirae's Indian venture investing business, the landscape has become increasingly competitive over the past few years, necessitating that the firm become more aggressive in how it scouts and signs quality deals.

Kumar's previous stint was with SteadView Capital where he served as managing director of the tech and India-focused fund. During his time at SteadView, the firm invested in over 30 companies, including Eternal (Zomato), Nykaa, Freshworks, Innovaccer, Chargebee, Ultrahuman, Atomberg, AEQUS, and Moengage. The firm also saw nine of its portfolio companies go public during Kumar's time there.

Mirae's venture business globally invests primarily across technology, media and telecom (TMT), emerging businesses, lifesciences and healthcare, and deeptech as well as energy. In India, some of their marquee investments include the likes of Eternal (formerly Zomato), Dhan parent Raise, Shadowfax, KreditBee, and Big Basket among others.

The firm's total assets under management in India are over ₹1,477 crore across two Category II alternate investment funds in India, as of 30 November 2025. The India team is also expected to play a key role in managing a new India-focused technology investment fund announced by South Korean gaming company Krafton in partnership with Naver and Mirae Asset.

Globally, Mirae's venture investments have skewed more heavily towards Southeast Asia, Korea and China, with a few investments in the US. Mirae's global venture capital AUM is also significantly larger, sitting at about $4.4 billion.

Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India) is the private investing arm of South Korea-headquartered Mirae Asset Global Investments, a global financial services group with operations across 19 countries and assets under management of over $300 billion as of 30 November 2025.