Subscribe

‘Misinformation, mischievous’: TCS rejects NITES claims about IT major ‘forcing’ 2,500 Pune employees to resign

TCS faces accusations from NITES regarding its layoffs, which reportedly affect 2,500 employees in Pune. TCS maintains that the layoffs are part of a skill realignment initiative and denies the claims made by NITES.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published1 Oct 2025, 11:10 PM IST
Advertisement
NITES alleges TCS laid off 2,500 workers in Pune, company denies the claim.
NITES alleges TCS laid off 2,500 workers in Pune, company denies the claim. (Bloomberg)

TCS layoffs: India's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services, is accused of forcing around 2,500 employees in Pune to resign, PTI reported, citing a letter from the IT employees' body NITES to the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday.

Advertisement

However, the IT giant has denied these claims, stating that the recent move to “realign skills in our organisation” has impacted only a limited number of employees.

Also Read | TCS to lay off 30,000 employees? Here's what the IT major has to say

What did TCS say?

“The misinformation shared here is inaccurate and purposefully mischievous. Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation,” TCS told PTI.

It further said, “Those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances.”

Also Read | One year since Nifty's record high: Top stocks behind a 6% fall in index

What does NITES claim?

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) President Harpreet Singh Saluja had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and requested prompt action to safeguard the interests of employees impacted by the layoffs.

Advertisement

"In Pune alone, nearly 2,500 employees have been forced to resign or have been abruptly removed in recent weeks," the report quoted NITES.

The body representing IT employees states that TCS has failed to provide statutory retrenchment compensation to its staff, and employees are being forced into "voluntary resignations" through fear and pressure.

Also Read | TCS loses big, top 10 firms drop amid H-1B visa fee hike

TCS had earlier announced its plans to reduce its global workforce by 2 per cent, or 12,261 employees this year, which will mostly impact employees in middle and senior grades, according to multiple media reports.

NITES claimed that TCS's terminations are clearly violating the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, since no notice was given to the government.

The IT union emphasised that the affected employees are more than just numbers; they are mothers and fathers, breadwinners, caregivers, and the backbone of countless households throughout Maharashtra.

Advertisement

"Many of those affected are mid- to senior-level professionals who have given 10-20 years of dedicated service to the company. A large number are over 40 years of age, burdened with EMIs, school fees, medical expenses, and responsibilities towards ageing parents. For them, finding alternative employment in today’s competitive market is almost impossible," NITES was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

 
 
MaharashtraLayoffsTCS
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNews‘Misinformation, mischievous’: TCS rejects NITES claims about IT major ‘forcing’ 2,500 Pune employees to resign
Read Next Story