'Misleading': Adani Group rejects OCCRP report on use of 'opaque' investment funds
Adani Group denies allegations of financial misconduct, accuses Soros-funded interests of spreading misleading information.
The Adani Group has countered assertions made by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, insisting that its stocks and financials were unaffected by the ‘misleading’ documents. The development came mere days after the nonprofit media organisation said that business partners of the family used 'opaque' funds to invest in stocks.