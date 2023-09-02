comScore
'Misleading': Adani Group rejects OCCRP report on use of 'opaque' investment funds
The Adani Group has countered assertions made by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, insisting that its stocks and financials were unaffected by the ‘misleading’ documents. The development came mere days after the nonprofit media organisation said that business partners of the family used 'opaque' funds to invest in stocks.

“We categorically reject these recycled allegations. These news reports appear to be yet another concerted bid by Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report," the company asserted in a press note. 

More to come…

Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 11:47 PM IST
