Missed Tesla’s 12,551% rise? Don’t feel so bad.5 min read . 01:18 PM IST
- Investors can’t afford regret: Every day brings new opportunities to become very rich, most of which we are bound to miss
How can investors who missed out on Tesla Inc. sleep at night? The electric-car company is up 12,551% since the close on the day of its 2010 IPO, enough to turn a modest $10,000 holding into a $1.3 million luxury beach house. It was possible to make the same return by buying the broad market—but only if you invested in 1973. This was the deal of a lifetime; regret, thy name is Elon.
If you missed it, you’re in good company. Tesla has only recently stopped being the most-shorted major stock, and only because those betting against it lost too much money. I missed Tesla too, initially seeing it as only a niche sports-car stock and later scoffing at Elon Musk’s grand ambition. And while obviously I’d like an extra $1 million as much as the next guy, I’m not distressed that I missed out.
