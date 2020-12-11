Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Missed Tesla’s 12,551% rise? Don’t feel so bad.
Photo Reuters

Missed Tesla’s 12,551% rise? Don’t feel so bad.

5 min read . 01:18 PM IST James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal

  • Investors can’t afford regret: Every day brings new opportunities to become very rich, most of which we are bound to miss

How can investors who missed out on Tesla Inc. sleep at night? The electric-car company is up 12,551% since the close on the day of its 2010 IPO, enough to turn a modest $10,000 holding into a $1.3 million luxury beach house. It was possible to make the same return by buying the broad market—but only if you invested in 1973. This was the deal of a lifetime; regret, thy name is Elon.

If you missed it, you’re in good company. Tesla has only recently stopped being the most-shorted major stock, and only because those betting against it lost too much money. I missed Tesla too, initially seeing it as only a niche sports-car stock and later scoffing at Elon Musk’s grand ambition. And while obviously I’d like an extra $1 million as much as the next guy, I’m not distressed that I missed out.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.