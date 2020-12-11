Missed Tesla’s 12,551% rise? Don’t feel so bad.

How can investors who missed out on Tesla Inc. sleep at night? The electric-car company is up 12,551% since the close on the day of its 2010 IPO, enough to turn a modest $10,000 holding into a $1.3 million luxury beach house. It was possible to make the same return by buying the broad market—but only if you invested in 1973. This was the deal of a lifetime; regret, thy name is Elon.