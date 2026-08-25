Mission vs profit at Anthropic: AI company's interview questions try to judge candidates’ ethical stance, says report

Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, reportedly includes a distinctive culture interview in its hiring process. This explores whether candidates prioritise mission over profits, Axios reported.

CEO Dario Amodei has reportedly questioned newer employees about their motivations for joining. Axios sources suggest that such interviews directly address that underlying tension.

One anonymous applicant recalled being asked about hypothetical company decisions. They described a scenario where safety concerns crashed the stock.

According to a former employee, such questions remain suggested rather than fully scripted. This might explain the varying candidate recollections of the specific phrasing used.

Anthropic reportedly maintains standard, non-negotiable compensation and interview processes company-wide. Candidates also discuss personal moral dilemmas during these ‘culture’ interviews.

One anonymous poster on Blind described answering honestly about hypothetical scenarios. They expressed a desire for ethical business practices alongside financial sustainability.

"I was honest and said no, I would not be happy if the stock went to 0. ... I would want to align doing the most good and remaining ethical while building a sustaining business. The interviewer didn't seem to like that answer," Axios quoted the candidate as writing on Blind.

However, two former employees dispute the inclusion of this question. Other Blind posts suggest that candidates began encountering this question in 2025.

According to co-founder Daniela Amodei, culture interviews have existed since the very beginning. This claim appeared in a Bain Capital video shared, Axios noted.

Meanwhile, prospective employees reportedly invest heavily in preparing for these interviews. Some pay thousands of dollars for professional coaching sessions.

Industry experts suggest this investment makes financial sense, given potential salaries. According to Aline Lerner, founder of prep company Interviewing.io, higher compensation packages easily justify how much candidates spend on preparation.

"Spend a few thousand dollars, and now your salary goes up by $200,000 — that calculus makes sense," Lerner told Bloomberg.

Dario Amodei himself stands to become extraordinarily wealthy after any public offering. However, he has repeatedly pledged to donate 80% of his wealth.

Also Read | Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei rejects claim AI regulation would concentrate power

Mission vs profit Anthropic's careers page emphasises mission-driven values repeatedly throughout its messaging. The word "mission" reportedly appears six times across this page.

This ‘mission vs profit’ tension mirrors previous public decisions made by Anthropic. The company reportedly refused certain terms of a military contract because of its ideology. It also restricted access to its most advanced model, citing safety concerns.

Whether these decisions negatively impacted revenue currently remains unclear. Anthropic is not a public company yet. That makes financial verification difficult.