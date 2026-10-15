Mistry contends SRTT is delaying reply; trust cites charity commissioner’s order

Mumbai: Former Tata trustee Mehli Mistry told the Maharashtra charity commissioner on Thursday that the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) was delaying its reply to his complaints, citing the commissioner’s orders dated 15 and 18 May, which barred the trust from holding meetings until the inspector’s inquiry report is submitted.
In a handwritten submission seen by Mint, Mistry’s lawyer argued that filing a reply “would not constitute a decision regarding the administration, management or composition of the trust.” He alleged that failing to reply even after four months was deliberate and intended to delay the proceedings.