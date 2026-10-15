Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mistry contends SRTT is delaying reply; trust cites charity commissioner’s order

Yash Tiwari
2 min read15 Oct 2026, 10:04 PM IST
The Tata group’s headquarters in Mumbai.
The Tata group’s headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Summary

Mehli Mistry alleges that failing to reply even after four months was deliberate and intended to delay the proceedings.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Mumbai: Former Tata trustee Mehli Mistry told the Maharashtra charity commissioner on Thursday that the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) was delaying its reply to his complaints, citing the commissioner’s orders dated 15 and 18 May, which barred the trust from holding meetings until the inspector’s inquiry report is submitted.

MUMBAI : Mumbai: Former Tata trustee Mehli Mistry told the Maharashtra charity commissioner on Thursday that the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) was delaying its reply to his complaints, citing the commissioner’s orders dated 15 and 18 May, which barred the trust from holding meetings until the inspector’s inquiry report is submitted.

In a handwritten submission seen by Mint, Mistry’s lawyer argued that filing a reply “would not constitute a decision regarding the administration, management or composition of the trust.” He alleged that failing to reply even after four months was deliberate and intended to delay the proceedings.

In a handwritten submission seen by Mint, Mistry’s lawyer argued that filing a reply “would not constitute a decision regarding the administration, management or composition of the trust.” He alleged that failing to reply even after four months was deliberate and intended to delay the proceedings.

SRTT’s lawyers, however, told the deputy charity commissioner that the trust could not file a reply because meetings were barred. They argued that some of Mistry’s claims were incorrect and would rebut them in detail.

Mistry’s affidavit clarified that he is not seeking reinstatement. He said his complaint is that, as a trustee, he faces unlimited personal liability and cannot be held responsible for breaches by other trustees that he had flagged.

Related disputes

The commissioner’s office also heard related disputes on Thursday. The Bai Hirabai Jamshetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution challenged Mistry’s locus to contest trustee changes, arguing he was not removed but ceased to be a trustee when his term expired. “The objector was not removed as a trustee but ceased to be a trustee as his term of appointment expired by efflux of time on 28.10.2025,” its reply stated.

The trust submitted that a resolution proposing Mistry’s reappointment had not passed, leaving him without a fresh term. It also argued that the original will and codicil do not impose a blanket requirement that trustees be Parsis or Zoroastrians or permanent residents of Navsari or the Bombay Presidency.

Mistry, in his complaint, objected to the proposed appointment of Noel Tata in place of Vijay Singh, whose term expired on 14 August 2026, citing Clauses 6 and 18 of the trust deed dated 7 December 1923, which stipulate that trustees must be practising Zoroastrians of the Parsi community.

Countering this, the trust said Mistry himself had served a three-year term and had given his “categorical approval” to the reappointments of Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan during his tenure.

Both matters will be heard next on 5 November.

Meanwhile, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, sought more time on 5 October to respond to complaints of alleged mismanagement in the trust’s role in the affairs of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company. Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh filed the complaints. SDTT has until 19 October to reply.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMistry contends SRTT is delaying reply; trust cites charity commissioner’s order

Mistry contends SRTT is delaying reply; trust cites charity commissioner’s order

Yash Tiwari
2 min read15 Oct 2026, 10:04 PM IST
The Tata group’s headquarters in Mumbai.
The Tata group’s headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Summary

Mehli Mistry alleges that failing to reply even after four months was deliberate and intended to delay the proceedings.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Mumbai: Former Tata trustee Mehli Mistry told the Maharashtra charity commissioner on Thursday that the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) was delaying its reply to his complaints, citing the commissioner’s orders dated 15 and 18 May, which barred the trust from holding meetings until the inspector’s inquiry report is submitted.

MUMBAI : Mumbai: Former Tata trustee Mehli Mistry told the Maharashtra charity commissioner on Thursday that the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) was delaying its reply to his complaints, citing the commissioner’s orders dated 15 and 18 May, which barred the trust from holding meetings until the inspector’s inquiry report is submitted.

In a handwritten submission seen by Mint, Mistry’s lawyer argued that filing a reply “would not constitute a decision regarding the administration, management or composition of the trust.” He alleged that failing to reply even after four months was deliberate and intended to delay the proceedings.

In a handwritten submission seen by Mint, Mistry’s lawyer argued that filing a reply “would not constitute a decision regarding the administration, management or composition of the trust.” He alleged that failing to reply even after four months was deliberate and intended to delay the proceedings.

SRTT’s lawyers, however, told the deputy charity commissioner that the trust could not file a reply because meetings were barred. They argued that some of Mistry’s claims were incorrect and would rebut them in detail.

Mistry’s affidavit clarified that he is not seeking reinstatement. He said his complaint is that, as a trustee, he faces unlimited personal liability and cannot be held responsible for breaches by other trustees that he had flagged.

Related disputes

The commissioner’s office also heard related disputes on Thursday. The Bai Hirabai Jamshetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution challenged Mistry’s locus to contest trustee changes, arguing he was not removed but ceased to be a trustee when his term expired. “The objector was not removed as a trustee but ceased to be a trustee as his term of appointment expired by efflux of time on 28.10.2025,” its reply stated.

The trust submitted that a resolution proposing Mistry’s reappointment had not passed, leaving him without a fresh term. It also argued that the original will and codicil do not impose a blanket requirement that trustees be Parsis or Zoroastrians or permanent residents of Navsari or the Bombay Presidency.

Mistry, in his complaint, objected to the proposed appointment of Noel Tata in place of Vijay Singh, whose term expired on 14 August 2026, citing Clauses 6 and 18 of the trust deed dated 7 December 1923, which stipulate that trustees must be practising Zoroastrians of the Parsi community.

Countering this, the trust said Mistry himself had served a three-year term and had given his “categorical approval” to the reappointments of Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan during his tenure.

Both matters will be heard next on 5 November.

Meanwhile, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, sought more time on 5 October to respond to complaints of alleged mismanagement in the trust’s role in the affairs of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company. Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh filed the complaints. SDTT has until 19 October to reply.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMistry contends SRTT is delaying reply; trust cites charity commissioner’s order
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP