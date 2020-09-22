Mistry family may sell Tata Sons stake, says mutual co-existence not feasible

The SP group’s announcement came after Tata group on Tuesday offered to buy Mistry family’s stake in Tata Sons Limited at the current market value- making its stance public for the first time since tussle broke between the two sides. In private however, Tata group is believed to have offered to buy out the Mistry family stake on several occasions. On Tuesday senior advocate Harish Salve appearing on behalf of Tatas told a Supreme court bench comprising Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice V. Ramasubramanian that Tata Sons,which is majority owned by a clutch of philanthropic trusts is willing to buy Mistry’s family entire stake in the company, the group holding company to help it tide over its current liquidity crisis to avoid any potential debt default. The Supreme court was hearing a plea by Tata Sons, wherein it has challenged Mistry’s family move to pledge its stake in Tata Sons to lenders to raise urgent funds to meet upcoming repayments in both promoter and group level entities of Shapoorji Pallonji ( SP) promoted by the family. In an interim relief to Tatas on Tuesday the apex court ordered a status quo for four weeks on any transfer or pledge of shares or any further action on the pledge already created, listing the matter for next hearing on 28 October. The interim ruling by the effectively blocked SP group's ability to raise funds against these shares until further court orders. “The SP-Tata relationship spanning over 70 years, was forged on mutual trust, good faith, and friendship. Today, it is with a heavy heart that the Mistry family believes that a separation of interests would best serve all stakeholder groups" the SP group said further in its statement. The Mistry family through its two investment firms – Cyrus Investment and Sterling Investment hold a 18.4% stake in Tata Sons. Rest of the shares are held by the Tata group through the Tata Trust and group companies. Mistry firm – Cyrus Investment, had been pledging these shares to raise funds. The Mistry family pegs the value of its shareholding at current market value at ₹1.5 trillion. On September 17 Mint had reported that Shapoorji Pallonji group had missed a deadline to repay dues to group company Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, raising doubts about the group’s ability to service its debt amid a faltering fundraising plan. The interim ruling by the apex court on Tuesday, has effectively blocked SP group's ability to raise funds against these shares. A sale of Tata Sons satek could potentially solve the group’s current financial worries and also leave money on the table.