Mistry family proposes share swap to separate from Tata Sons

Mumbai: The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, which owns 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, on Thursday filed a scheme of separation in Supreme Court, under which it has proposed reducing its holding in the latter in exchange of stake in listed Tata group entities.

"As a non-cash settlement, SP Group to be given pro-rata shares in listed entity(ies) of the Tata Group where Tata Sons currently owns stake," the SP group sain a note. This would cover the value of the Tata Sons listed companies, unlisted companies and brand.

The arrangement will help reduce the possibility of any additional debt on Tata group, the Mistry family said in the application filed in the Supreme Court.

Excerpts of the Mistry family application have been reviewed by Mint.

On 22 September, the Mistry family which owns a minority stake in Tata Sons through its two investment firms had announced that it was willing to separate from the Tata group, meaning that they would like to sell their stake in holding company Tata Sons.

The statement followed a long, protracted legal battle between the two groups, which started in December 2016, after Cyrus Mistry was removed from the post of chairman of Tata Sons in October of that year.

The Mumbai National Company Law Tribunal in July 2018 had summarily dismissed Mistry’s petition that minority investors were oppressed as Tata Sons’ affairs were mismanaged. Then in December 2019, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ruled in the favour of Mistry firms. The battle had eventually landed in the Supreme Court.

The final parting came after Tata Sons, on 5 September, objected that SP group cannot pledge its shareholding to raise debt as the Tatas have the first right to refusal.

The share swap solution, according to SP group, will minimise dispute over valuation, will be quicker to implement, will ease pressure on Tatas to raise large quantum of debt, would be beneficial for Tata companies and ensure that they do not end up losing control over group companies.

Disputes over valuation can be eliminated by doing a pro-rata split of listed assets (share price value is known) and pro-rata share of the Brand (Brand valuation already done by Tata and published). A neutral third-party valuation can be done for the unlisted assets adjusted for net debt, SP group added in the note.

"A selective reduction of capital by extinguishing shares of Tata Sons held by minority shareholders by swapping them with shares of listed companies (say Tata Consultancy Services) would be a simple solution of provide liquidity to Tata companies and fair compensation for the SP group," said SP group in the application filed in Supreme Court.

