Mistry moves fresh petition at SC seeking directorship at Tata Sons

MUMBAI : Cyrus Mistry and the investment firms have filed a fresh petition with the Supreme Court seeking that they be granted directorship in Tata Sons Ltd. Mint has reviewed a copy of the petition.

In the petition filed on 13 February the Mistry firms—Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Sterling Investments Pvt. Ltd, which together own 18.4% of ordinary shares in Tata Sons said that National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) did not grant them reliefs that were sought.

In its order on 13 December 2019, NCLAT had found faults in the conduct of Tata Sons finding them oppressive towards minority shareholders. The appellate held the appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as Cyrus Mistry’s successor as illegal. It had also reinstated Mistry's directorship in Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Tata Industries Ltd. This was for the remainder of his tenure, which was just about five months.

These reliefs granted by NCLAT were not sought by Mistry firms. On the other hand they had sought to limit interference by trustees of Tata Trusts in affairs of Tata Sons and had sought directorship on the board of the conglomerate.

The NCLAT order had refrained from granting certain reliefs that were warranted and reasonably necessary in the facts and circumstances of the case, particularly since the NCLAT is the last forum for findings of fact, said Mistry firms in the appeal.

"Given the nature of Tata Sons being that of a two group company and the huge stake that the appellants (Mistry firms) have in Tata Sons, the relief that ought to have been granted was that the appellants be granted proportionate representation on the Board of Directors of Tata Sons and representation on allcommittees formed by the Board of Directors of Tata Sons," said Mistry firms in the petition.

The firms are also seeking that the controversial article 75 present in articles of association of Tata Sons to be struck down. The firms claimed that the article 'is draconian and confiscatory in nature'. Under this article the Tata Sons have the power to ask shareholders to sell their holdings by passing a special resolution, a rule that can be potentially used to force the feuding Mistry family firms.

The NCLAT in its judgement had directed the nominees of Tata Trusts to not interfere in the affairs of Tata Sons. Mistry firms said in the petition that this was not enough and the direction should be passed against all trustees.

"Trustees of the majority shareholders who even though not on the Board of Tata Sons, were interfering with the decision making processes of the Board of Directors," Mistry firms alleged in the petition.